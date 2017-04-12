India is likely to seek consular access to Kulbhushan Yadav

India is likely to seek another consular access to former Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and sabotage by a Pakistan court.

The government has also begun consultations on the next legal steps to be taken by way of a judicial appeal as it contemplates more measures to put pressure on Pakistan to release Jadhav, who New Delhi says was “kidnapped” and “framed” by the neighbour. The biggest impediment for India is Pakistan refusing to give Jadhav consular access. Getting consular access would help Indian High Commission officials to meet him.

“We need to think through various options, legal as well as diplomatic. It has been decided that we will go to any extent to get his release and the same was told by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in the parliament,” said a source.

But though India had sought consular access to Jadhav 13 times, last time on March 31, Pakistan didn’t give accept the demand. In one occasion, Pakistan foreign office made a conditional offer that India will have to investigate the ‘evidence’ against Jadhav—a demand which India didn’t accept, as India maintains he is innocent.