India issues demarche to Pak over terror attack in Pulwama that killed 8 jawans

India on Tuesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and issued a demarche over the infiltration by a group of JeM terrorists who killed eight security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama last month.

The ministry of external affairs lodged a strong protest with acting high commissioner Haider Shah over the infiltration by the group hailing from Pakistan who staged a terror attack on August 26.

In a statement, the MEA said Pakistan was asked to investigate the incident and bring to justice the individuals and entities responsible for orchestrating the heinous attack.

The MEA said it was conveyed to the envoy that DNA samples of the neutralised terrorists have been preserved and can be made available for investigation in Pakistan.

“The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Haider Shah was called in today and a strong protest was lodged at the cross border infiltration of a group of Pakistan nationals belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization in the intervening night of 16/17 August who carried out a brutal terror attack in District Police Lines, Pulwama,” the statement said.

The MEA said Pakistan was also asked to abide by its commitment to not allow territory under its control to be used for terrorism, and take credible and effective action against the terrorist groups “operating from its soil and to prevent cross border infiltration”.