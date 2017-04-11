 India keen on boosting ties with UAE, says MJ Akbar | india-news | Hindustan Times
India keen on boosting ties with UAE, says MJ Akbar

india Updated: Apr 11, 2017 12:11 IST
India-UAE

Minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar.(PTI File)

India is keen on bolstering its strong ties with the UAE to face challenges posed by fast-paced regional and international developments, minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar said.

Akbar, in his address here at the 11th forum of UAE ambassadors and heads of representative missions, said India wanted to boost the bilateral ties in light of the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

In a statement released by the UAE’s official news agency, Wam, Akbar said there was a need to invest in available opportunities.

During the forum, a special session was dedicated to the UAE-India relations and international developments.

The session was moderated by the UAE ambassador to India Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Banna.

