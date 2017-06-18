India keen to strengthen strategic partnership with China, says VK Singh

India is keen to strengthen its strategic partnership with China, minister of state for external affairs VK Singh said on Sunday, a day ahead of the first BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing.

At a bilateral meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Singh said: “I am very happy to be here and look forward to many more interactions and see how we can take things forward... India looks forward to strengthening and deepening its strategic partnership and mutual dialogue.”

Singh’s visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The minister said the two leaders have “laid down directions for us and for both the countries to mutual respect and mutual cooperation, (on) how to improve already existing mechanism, more trade , more commerce, (and) more people to people contact”.

This is the first time the foreign ministers’ meet has been called by the country hosting the BRICS Summit. China took over the rotating presidency of the BRICS from India and will host the summit in Xiamen province in September.