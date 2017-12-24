India, Pakistan troops trade heavy fire in Poonch

Indian and Pakistan troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, a defence official said.

The Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small arms to target Indian positions on the LoC in the Shahpur area.

“Firing and shelling exchanges started at 1.30 pm, and were continuing,” the official added.

Sunday’s clashes on the LoC comes a day after four Indian soldiers were killed in Keri sector of Rajouri district.