 India, Pakistan troops trade heavy fire in Poonch | india-news | Hindustan Times
India, Pakistan troops trade heavy fire in Poonch

The Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small arms to target Indian positions on the LoC in the Shahpur area.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2017 18:10 IST
An Indian Army jawan patrols at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An Indian Army jawan patrols at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

Indian and Pakistan troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, a defence official said.

The Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small arms to target Indian positions on the LoC in the Shahpur area.

“Firing and shelling exchanges started at 1.30 pm, and were continuing,” the official added.

Sunday’s clashes on the LoC comes a day after four Indian soldiers were killed in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

