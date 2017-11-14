India promotes its supersonic BrahMos missile at the Dubai Air Show

India marketed its supersonic cruise missile BharMos at the Dubai Air Show, one of the largest and most important aerospace events, on Tuesday.

With an eye on the Middle East market, a stall at the air show pavilion has been telling inquisitive visitors about the superior qualities of the missile that has been jointly developed by India and Russia, reported The Times of India.

The missile is being promoted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’ scheme.

“This is the only supersonic missile on display. It’s faster than the subsonic missiles from other countries that are on display. It superseded most popular subsonic missiles”, said BrahMos Aerospace general manager market promotion and export Praveen Pathak, told the TOI. Pathak said that BrahMos Aerospace was promoting all versions of the supersonic missile.

The BrahMos missile, with a range of 290 km and a Mach 2.8 speed, is capable of being launched from land, sea and sub-sea pads against sea and land targets. In March this year, India successfully tested an extended range version of the missile, whose reach was increased from 290 km to 400 km.

BrahMos is considered the only supersonic cruise missile in the world. The missile was first inducted in the India Navy in 2005.

India has carried out tests of the air-launched BrahMos missile from specially-modified Sukhoi-30 fighter jets. The missile’s land and naval variants – 500kg heavier than the air version – are already in service.