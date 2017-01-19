India says no room for third party in Jammu and Kashmir issue

Responding to reports that British Parliament may discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue, India on Thursday said there was no room for a third party in the matter.

“I am aware of these reports. All issues between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally, and there is no room for a third party,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

He was responding to a proposal by the Backbench Business Committee of the House of Commons following an application from British MP David Nuttall.

The proposed motion had said: “That this House notes the escalation in violence and breaches of international human rights on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir; calls on the Government to raise the matter at the United Nations; and further calls on the Government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long term solution on the future governance of Kashmir based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions.”

India says Kashmir is a bilateral dispute and there are two parties to it — India and Pakistan.