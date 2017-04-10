 India set to announce new envoys to France, Indonesia and Germany | india-news | Hindustan Times
India set to announce new envoys to France, Indonesia and Germany

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
India

(AFP File Photo)

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), is likely to be the country’s next envoy to France.

He will succeed Mohan Kumar who is retiring from service.

Mukta Dutta Tomar, an IFS officer of 1984 batch, has been named the country’s next ambassador to Germany. She was serving as an additional secretary at the headquarters.

Pradeep Rawat, who is the joint secretary of East Asia at present, will be the next envoy to Indonesia. He will succeed Nengcha Lhouvum Mukhopadhaya, who will retire from service.

Santosh Jha, another joint secretary at the headquarters, will be the next deputy chief of mission in Washington. He is succeeding Taranjit Sandhu, who has taken over as Indian envoy to Sri Lanka.

