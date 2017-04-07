 India terms Ontario assembly’s move to term 1984 riots a genocide ‘misguided’ | india-news | Hindustan Times
India terms Ontario assembly’s move to term 1984 riots a genocide ‘misguided’

india Updated: Apr 07, 2017 21:36 IST
Jayanth Jacob
anti-Sikh riots

Liberal Party legislator Harinder Malhi who moved a motion in the Ontario Assembly that termed the 1984 riots as genocide.(Photo: harindermalhi.onmpp.ca/)

India lodged a strong with protest with Canada on Friday after the Ontario assembly passed a motion describing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as “genocide”, a move that is likely to put an unexpected strain on bilateral ties.

The motion was passed in the legislative assembly of Ontario on April 6.

New Delhi termed the resolution “misguided”, which is based on the limited understanding of India, its constitution, society, ethos, rule of law and the judicial process.

India is still smarting under the shock as the motion was moved by a Member of Provincial Parliament or MPP belonging to the ruling Liberal Party of Ontario, which had voted down a similar motion last summer.

“We reject this misguided motion which is based on a limited understanding of India, its constitution, society, ethos, rule of law and the judicial process,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

He said the views of the government “have been conveyed to the government and political leadership in Canada”.

