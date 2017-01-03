India to reconsider stand on international child abduction by a parent

India has agreed to reconsider its stand on the Hague convention on Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction that will make inter-parental child abduction an offence punishable with one-year jail, in view of observations made by the law commission, national and international stakeholders.

The union women and child development (WCD) ministry had earlier decided against becoming a signatory to the Hague convention.

The WCD ministry has called a meeting of all stakeholders including officials from home and external affairs ministry on February 3 to decide India’s stand on the international treaty. With India not a signatory to the Hague convention, very often children of NRIs who have grown up abroad become silent victim of their parent’s marital dispute when they are forcibly brought back to India by one of the parents.

“We went to the law commission to get their view. The commission wants India to ratify the treaty with some conditions,” said a senior ministry official.

Signing the treaty will ensure that the child is sent back to his/her country of residence along with the mother. The latter can be charged with abduction as per the law of the country for forcible removal of a child from a country where he /she is habitually residing to India.

“We are considering what view to take on this in light of the observations of law commission, national and international stakeholders and a large number of women who have been affected,” WCD minister Maneka Gandhi told HT.

Currently 90 countries are signatories to the 1983 Hague convention.

Besides the law commission, there was also pressure from the US (from where maximum number of cases of child abduction by one of the parents, mostly the mother, have been reported) for India to become a signatory. But the government had rejected it saying that signing the treaty will amount to victimizing such women who have escaped a bad marriage and returned to India with their children.

A country has to have a domestic law in place before it can become a signatory. Following a reference from the Punjab and Haryana high court to the WCD ministry and the law commission to examine the issue, the ministry had last year drafted the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction Bill, 2016. But the bill is yet to get the cabinet nod.

Once approved, the law will facilitate prompt return of any child under 16 years who has been “wrongfully removed to or retained in other state which is not his/her habitual residence.”

The Hague Convention seeks “to protect to protect children internationally from the harmful effects of their wrongful removal or retention and to establish procedures to ensure their prompt return to the State of their habitual residence, as well as to secure protection for the rights of access.”

The law commission had earlier in its 218th report recommended that India should frame a domestic law and sign the Hague convention.

The bill provides an enabling legislation to implement the provision of the Hague convention that provides an expeditious method to return a child taken from one member nation to another.

In US and Europe, inter-parental child abduction is a serious offence where the accused parent can go to jail. Closer home, Sri Lanka which is also signatory to the Hague Convention, has framed its own rules that allows the court to decide if a child should be sent back to the country from where he/she was removed.