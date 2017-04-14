 India, UK to go for stronger defence ties | india-news | Hindustan Times
India, UK to go for stronger defence ties

india Updated: Apr 14, 2017 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
India

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley with UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon during a meeting at South Block in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI Photo)

India and the United Kingdom will take steps to forge partnerships to strengthen cooperation in areas ranging from aircraft carriers, counter terrorism, air force training and shipbuilding to UN peacekeeping, said a joint statement issued after the defence ministers of the two countries met on Thursday.

Defence minister Arun Jaitley and his British counterpart Michael Fallon asked the relevant steering groups to finalise proposals for consideration at the next defence consultative group that is scheduled to meet later this year. Fallon arrived in India on Tuesday for a four-day official visit.

The two sides said the bilateral partnership would seek to create stronger military-to-military engagement, including training and advanced joint exercises between the two militaries.

“The renewed engagement will place capability and technology development at its core and seek to harness the complementary strengths of both nations in defence manufacturing,” the statement said.

