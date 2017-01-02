‘They want to remove Modi, I want to remove corruption’: PM in Lucknow

Accusing the Samajwadi Party and BSP of doing politics at the cost of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP to change the state’s fortunes.

Addressing a huge rally here, Modi said it was imperative for Uttar Pradesh to develop for India to progress in every sense.

“We want India to march ahead, want poverty to be eliminated, illiteracy to end, diseases to end. But all these dreams will be fulfilled only when the fortune of UP is changed,” he said.

“For India to progress, UP has to progress. It pains me when I see how governments in the state have been functioning. Even for building a road, they first measure political considerations,” the PM added.

All opposition parties, “want to remove Modi but I want to remove corruption,” he said, referring to the demonetisation decision.

Prime Minister Modi said the fight will continue until the corruption is uprooted from the soil of this country.

Taking a dig at the ruling Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Prime Minister said “today one party wants to save its family, the other wants to save its cash but only the BJP wants to save UP.”

“Development is not their preference. They only know petty politics,” he added.

Condemning the present state government for being inconsiderate towards farmers, Prime Minister Modi called the attitude of the ruling party ‘unfortunate.’

“Our farmer works so hard... In spite of getting full support from the central government, Uttar Pradesh government does not care for the farmers,” he said

“Unfortunate that development is not priority for the rulers here,” he added.