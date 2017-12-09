 Indian Air Force fully equipped to face any foreign aggression: Air Marshal Dhillon | india-news | Hindustan Times
Indian Air Force fully equipped to face any foreign aggression: Air Marshal Dhillon

However, Air Marshal Dhillon also said there was little possibility of any foreign aggression against India.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2017 20:18 IST
Air Marshal NJS Dhillon said on Saturday the Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully equipped to face any foreign aggression.

However, Air Marshal Dhillon, a senior Air Staff Officer at the Western Air Command, said there was little possibility of any foreign aggression against India.

Air Marshal Dhillon, an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, was in Kapurthala to participate in the annual ‘old boys’ meet of the school in Kapurthala.

Talking to the media, Air Marshal Dhillon said the Indian Air Force is the fourth largest air force in the world.

And, he said, after inducting 18 Rafale fighter jets next September, the capabilities of the IAF would be enhanced manyfold.

Air Marshal Dhillon, who was the chief guest at the event, laid a wreath at the ‘Saikap Smriti Sthal’ in the school.

Major General Balwinder Singh, the chairman of the local board of administration of the school, lauded the achievements of the school.

