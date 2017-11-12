Indian-American killed in US shoot-out, Sushma Swaraj assures help to family

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday the government will provide all help to the family of an Indian-American motel owner who was shot dead in the US.

Akash Talati, 40, who owned Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club in Fayetteville city, North Carolina, was killed on Saturday during an exchange of fire between a patron and a security guard, police said.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said the Indian Embassy in the US had informed her of the circumstances leading to the death of Talati.

Indian Embassy in US has informed me of the circumstances leading to the death of Akash Talati, a US citizen of Indian origin. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 12, 2017

The deceased was shot by an assailant who was escorted out of his club. The security guard returned the fire and the assailant was also injured. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 12, 2017

We are in touch with the family of the deceased and will provide them all help. /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 12, 2017

The assailant, Markeese Dewitt, 23, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, CBS News reported, citing Fayetteville police.

According to reports, Talati, reportedly from Anand in Gujarat, sustained fatal injuries after Dewitt opened fire at the club around to 2am on Saturday.

“A Diamondz Gentleman’s Club security guard fired back, hitting the suspect five times, Talati’s family said,” according to a CBS report. Four others were injured in the shoot-out.

Police detective Jamaal Littlejohn said Dewitt was shot four or five times and remained in serious condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Centre, fayobserver.com reported.

Littlejohn said security escorted Dewitt out of the club because he had caused a disturbance. He said Dewitt appeared to have gone to his vehicle, got a gun, went back inside the club and started shooting.

CBS North Carolina quoted Talati’s family as saying “the shooting happened after the man was kicked out of the club, got mad, grabbed a gun and began shooting”.

Littlejohn said police had no idea what caused Dewitt to get kicked out of the club.