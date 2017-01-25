Indian, Chinese armies hold Border Personnel Meeting at Ladakh border

Indian and Chinese armies met in Ladakh on Wednesday on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival, a defence spokesman said.

“A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of ‘Chinese Spring Festival’ was conducted on 25 Jan 2017 at Chinese BPM hut in Moldo garrison of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Chushul sector of Eastern Ladakh,” said Col Rajesh Kalia, PRO (Def) Srinagar.

The official said that the delegations were led by Brigadier RS Raman of the Indian side and Senior Colonel Wang Jun Xian from the Chinese side.

Kalia said that the proceedings commenced by ceremonial hoisting of flags of both the countries which was followed by ceremonial address by both delegation leaders while was followed by exchange of greetings and wishes. Thereafter, the PLA personnel organised a cultural programme showcasing vibrant Chinese culture.

“Both the delegations interacted in a cordial and friendly environment. The Chinese delegation also extended an invitation for another ceremonial Border Personnel meeting on 29 Jan 2017 at Daulat Beg Oldie,” the official said.

“The delegation parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC,” he added.