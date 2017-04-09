Indian dies in road accident in Australia, family seeks Swaraj’s help

An 18-year-old youth from Patiala died in a road accident in Australia two days ago and his family has sought the help of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to bring his body home for the last rites.

Vishal Mahant had died after being hit by a truck in Australia’s Melbourne city on Friday.

The victim’s father Jaspal Das Mahant said they received a phone call from a relative in Melbourne informing him about his son’s death. He said Vishal was on his way home when a truck rammed his vehicle, killing him on the spot.

Mahant’s family friend Pardeep Singh said Vishal’s family, through tweets, sought the Swaraj’s help in bringing the body.

Vishal had gone to Australia two-and-half-year ago on a student visa, and was working at a relative’s store.

Meanwhile, former MoS for external affairs Preneet Kaur visited the family of Vishal in Patiala and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family.

She also assured all help in bring the body.

