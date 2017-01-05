Indian embassy in US holds open house to address problems on visa-related issues

The Indian embassy in the US held its first open house as part of its effort to address the grievances of the community on visa, passport and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card.

The initiative was announced by the new Indian ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna in his maiden address to the Indian Americans at a reception organised by the community in his honour last month.

Similar open houses have been planned at all other Indian consulates in the US -- New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco.

The embassy and its consulates will hold similar open houses in their premises every fortnight.

In Washington, despite the short notice and bad weather conditions, several applicants turned up on Wednesday for the event. Individual applicants’ issues were personally attended to by senior officers in the consular wing.

Apart from personal grievances, various general issues and queries were also responded to by embassy officials.