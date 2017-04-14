Indian envoy to meet Pak’s foreign secretary on Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale will be meeting Pakistan foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua in connection with the case of retired Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been given death sentence by an army court there.

According to sources, Bambawale is expected to raise the issue of consular access to Jadhav as Pakistan has rejected 13 of India’s requests for the same in the last one year.

Apart from diplomatic options, India will also explore legal remedies permitted under Pakistan legal system including Jadhav’s family appealing against the verdict.