Indian falls to death in UAE while peeping into a room of ladies

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 17:45 IST
PTI
PTI
Sharjah
A peeping Tom fell from a high-rise building while trying to look into a ladies room in Sharjah, UAE. (Wiki Commons)

A 28-year-old Indian man has died in the UAE after falling from a high-rise building in Sharjah while trying to peep into the room of women living in the opposite building, a media report said on Thursday.

The man, who was not identified in the Khaleej Times report, fell as he lost balance while trying to look into a room of women in Sharjah Industrial Area number 8, a witness told police.

Sharjah Police said they received a call about the incident and soon after arrived at the site, where the man was found dead in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the hospital and then to forensic laboratory, the report said.

The police took the fingerprints of the victim and gathered evidence. Initial investigations revealed no criminal act behind the death of the man, it said.

