 Indian gets three months in jail for staying in Pakistan after visa expiry
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
Indian gets three months in jail for staying in Pakistan after visa expiry

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 13:54 IST
PTI, Lahore
Rehanur Rehman was arrested last week from the Cantonment area of Lahore and a case was registered against him for staying in Pakistan after his visa expired. (HT file photo for representation)

An Indian national was sentenced to over three months in jail by a local court for overstaying in Pakistan.

Rehanur Rehman was arrested last week from the Cantonment area of Lahore and a case was registered against him for staying in the country.

His visa reportedly expired in the second week of December.

Rehman was on Wednesday presented before a Cantonment magistrate who sentenced him to three-and-half-month of imprisonment for living in Pakistan without a valid visa.

He will be deported back to India after he serves his sentence.

<