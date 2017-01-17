Indian journos better than best to cover world: Arnab Goswami

Broadcast journalist Arnab Goswami on Tuesday lamented that country has no presence in global media despite acceptance at the international level that India is a large economy and a growing power.

The former editor-in-chief of Times Now also said that domestic journalists are “better than the best” to cover the world.

“There is a possibility of covering the world because across the world, there is an acceptance that India is a large economy, India is a growing power. India is also the IT capital of the world, but we do not have the presence in the global media and I think that is sad and i would love to bring together some journalists and start covering the world,” said Goswami, who recently quit Times Now to start his new venture ‘Republic’.

Goswami was the chief guest of the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) in the first session on the topic ‘Freedom of Expression: How Much is Too Much’.

“The kind of journalism we have done in India, has made a great contribution to the changes of Indian society. We have fought prejudice, religion and corruption in our country and it is not easy for the journalists in India do that.

“I think Indian journalists are among the best and the same Indian journalists also think of possibility of covering the world,” he told reporters.

During his address, he said, “The West should not teach us anymore how to do journalism. Time has come to put the mirror back on western media. We will challenge the dominance of western media from Indian soil.”

Talking about ‘Republic’, he said, “One man cannot change the country, nor even a group of journalists, but we the people can. Many laughed on the dream of global Indian news media. I say, ‘Republic’ will win and they will lose. Idealism will win and money will lose. ‘Republic’ is not just a news channel, it is a movement which will put back people’s voices.”