Indian man fired, to be deported from Dubai over abusive social media post to journalist

An Indian man is set to be deported from Dubai after he abused a woman journalist on social media and posted offensive posts against Islam on Facebook, according to a media report.

Rana Ayyub, an investigative journalist based in New Delhi, exposed the vulgar messages on Twitter sent to her by the man, following which some of her followers reported the matter to the management of the UAE company where the Indian worked, Gulf News reported.

The 31-year-old employee identified as BB, from Kerala, joined Alpha Paint in Dubai, a sister company of National Paints in Sharjah, in 2015. He worked as a customer service employee.

BB sent an abusive message with sexual overtones to Ayyub on Facebook messenger, the report said.

Ayyub posted a screenshot of the message on April 6:

Just a sample of the filth i receive on my facebook page. Time to name and shame this pervert pic.twitter.com/e6xeA019JF — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 6, 2017

Under the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cybercrime law, any form of misuse of a computer, smart device or an electronic network could fetch the violator, if found guilty, a lengthy jail term and/or a heavy fine.

The company said it terminated the expat’s contract and will pay for his tickets and his rights according to the UAE labour law.

The man’s visa was cancelled on Monday and he was set to be deported, the report said.

Shadi Al Refai, human resource manager of the company, said that they received the complaint by email on April 7 from a man saying that one of the staff members abused a woman on social media.

The email included a copy of the abusive message sent by the BB.

“We verified the accuracy of the information and checked on the name of the man. On April 8, at 8 am the termination order of (BB) was issued,” Al Refai said.

The management summoned BB who admitted sending the abusive messages and promised not to repeat his action.

“When we checked on his Facebook account, we saw the abusive message which was sent to that lady in addition to offensive posts against Islam,” he said.

Ayyub told Gulf News that she will be filing a police case against the accused in New Delhi.