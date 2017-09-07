 Indian man hits jackpot, wins $1.9 million in UAE draw | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 07, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Indian man hits jackpot, wins $1.9 million in UAE draw

Manekudy Varkey Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2017 17:29 IST
(AFP/Representative photo)

An Indian man in the UAE won on Thursday a whopping $1.9 million after he hit a jackpot in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

Manekudy Varkey Mathew, who had purchased the ticket in Super 7 Series 183 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced as the winner of the bumper prize.

Mathew has just won Dhirham 7 million ($1.9 million) in a raffle in the UAE, Khaleej Times reported.

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize. Six other Indians and one Emirati have also walked home with Dhirham 100,000 each in the draw, the report said.

Last month, Indian man Krishnam Raju Thokachichu won Dhirham 5 million ($1.3 million) in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

more from india
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you