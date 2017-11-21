 Indian Navy RPA crashes during take off in Kerala, no casualties | india-news | Hindustan Times
Indian Navy RPA crashes during take off in Kerala, no casualties

The incident occurred when the Israeli-made pilotless aircraft took off from the Naval airport here for a routine sortie.

Nov 21, 2017 13:16 IST
Remotely Piloted Aircraft searcher on a routine surveillance mission crashed while taking off North of naval airfield at Wellington Island on Tuesday.
Remotely Piloted Aircraft searcher on a routine surveillance mission crashed while taking off North of naval airfield at Wellington Island on Tuesday.(ANI)

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed during take off just outside the Naval base here on Monday, a defence spokesman said.

No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred this morning when the Israeli-made pilotless aircraft took off from the Naval airport here for a routine sortie, he said.

The crash occurred due to technical reasons, he said

“A remotely piloted aircraft ‘Searcher’ on a routine surveillance mission crashed north of the naval airfield INS Garuda after take off at 10:25 am,” a Defence release said.

“However, there has been no casualty or damage to property. A Board of Inquiry as been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident,” it said.

The spokesman said the crash has not caused any damage to the runway.

