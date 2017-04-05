Indian, Pakistani armies trade heavy fire in Poonch

With no let up in truce violations, Pakistani troops on Wednesday shelled Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar, Malti, Khari Karmara and Tarkundi areas of Poonch sector, prompting Indian forces to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said the Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at 9.05 am on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector.

He said the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. “The firing is presently on.”

On Tuesday, the Pakistani army had opened heavy fire in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In March, Pakistan had violated ceasefire four times along the LoC in Poonch district. On Monday, Pakistan fired and shelled forward posts in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

On Saturday, a junior commissioned officer, Naib Subedar S Sanayaima, was killed in an IED blast in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

In 2016, as many as 228 instances of ceasefire violations along the LoC were reported. Furthermore, there were 221 instances of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB).

Reports of exchange of fire between the armed forces of the two countries are routine along the LoC.

Both the countries accuse each other of repeatedly violating a 2003 ceasefire. There have been several instances of cross-border firings and terrorist infiltrations within the country from Pakistan.