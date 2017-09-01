Indian passenger dies on Lufthansa’s Frankfurt-Mumbai flight

An elderly Indian passenger died of a cardiac arrest while travelling from Frankfurt to Mumbai aboard a Lufthansa flight, official sources said on Friday.

The passenger, identified as Charanjit Singh Anand, in his mid-60s, passed away on the flight LH-756 which landed in Mumbai around 1:20am.

In a statement, the airlines said: “Lufthansa can confirm that on flight LH756 from Frankfurt to Mumbai one of its passenger suffered a heart attack. Our feelings are with the family of the passenger.”

Anand’s body has been sent to the Cooper Hospital for an autopsy and will be handed over to the family later.

The airlines did not disclose whether the passenger was travelling alone, had any prior medical history or about his place of origin.