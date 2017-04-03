Indian student assaulted in Poland is fine, police probing case: Indian Envoy

An Indian student, who was assaulted in Poland, was fine and police were investigating the case, Indian Ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria said on Monday.

“Boy assaulted in Poznan fine. Injury minor, (and is) in touch with Embassy, family. Police investigating. Embassy monitoring. @IndianDiplomacy @SushmaSwaraj,” Bisaria tweeted.

Boy assaulted in Poznan fine, injury minor, in touch with Emb, family. Police investigating. Emb monitoring. @IndianDiplomacy @SushmaSwaraj — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) April 2, 2017

He also said the young man requested that his privacy be maintained.

Bisaria, in a Facebook post, said the boy “recounts that he was punched on the face for no reason by an unknown assailant, a male in his 20s, who shouted at him, apparently in Polish. The assailant escaped, the motive of the attack is unclear.”

“The police have CCTV footage and two eye-witness accounts; they are hopeful of hunting down the culprit. We are monitoring this case closely,” he added.