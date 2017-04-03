 Indian student assaulted in Poland is fine, police probing case: Indian Envoy | india-news | Hindustan Times
Indian student assaulted in Poland is fine, police probing case: Indian Envoy

india Updated: Apr 03, 2017 20:26 IST
Indian attacked in Poland

Indian embassy in Poland, in a Facebook post, said the boy “recounts that he was punched on the face for no reason by an unknown assailant, a male in his 20s, who shouted at him, apparently in Polish.(Shutterstock/Representative image)

An Indian student, who was assaulted in Poland, was fine and police were investigating the case, Indian Ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria said on Monday.

“Boy assaulted in Poznan fine. Injury minor, (and is) in touch with Embassy, family. Police investigating. Embassy monitoring. @IndianDiplomacy @SushmaSwaraj,” Bisaria tweeted.

He also said the young man requested that his privacy be maintained.

Bisaria, in a Facebook post, said the boy “recounts that he was punched on the face for no reason by an unknown assailant, a male in his 20s, who shouted at him, apparently in Polish. The assailant escaped, the motive of the attack is unclear.”

“The police have CCTV footage and two eye-witness accounts; they are hopeful of hunting down the culprit. We are monitoring this case closely,” he added.

