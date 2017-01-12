IndiGo to ferry mortal remains of Northeast people for free

Budget carrier IndiGo in association with Delhi Police on Thursday launched ‘Akhiri Ahuti’, a social service under which the Gurgaon-based airline would ferry free of cost the bodies of Northeast residents who die in Delhi to their homes.

However, the service would be available only on the recommendation of the Delhi Police, IndiGo said in a release.

The service has been launched to facilitate transporting of mortal remains of the deceased of the very underprivileged people from Northeast, it said.

“In the past, there were several incidents where people from North-eastern states residing in Delhi died and were buried or cremated in Delhi/NCR without their kith or kin being present.

“Due to financial constraints, relatives of the deceased were unable to take the body back to their native place,” IndiGo said in the release.

“I personally believe that it is our honour to co-partner with Delhi Police to take the underprivileged domiciles of North eastern states back on their final journey,” IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh said.

IndiGo currently flies to five airports in the North East, from Delhi which include Agartala Singerbhil, Dibrugarh Chabwa, Dimapur, Guwahati and Imphal Municipal airport.

“Ferrying mortal remains from Delhi to Northeast by air is a costly affair. For the underprivileged people from Northeast, this service is a great relief from both financial and emotional point of views,” Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Robin Hibu said.