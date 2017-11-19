Indira Gandhi could never tolerate bullying, unfairness: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday hailed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as one of the greatest leaders of India, saying she fought forces seeking to divide the people on the basis of religion and caste.

“For her as Prime Minister there was but one religion, a sacred creed passionately held — that all Indians were equal children of the motherland,” she said, inaugurating a photography exhibition looking back at Indira Gandhi’s life and personality, on her birth anniversary.

Recalling her 16 years of association with the late PM, the Congress chief said Indira Gandhi passionately felt for her country, deeply cared for the poor and oppressed, and faithfully followed the teachings of her father and other great leaders of the freedom struggle who had been a part of her as she grew up.

“She could not tolerate any form of bullying, coercion and unfairness -- that was fundamental to her character. That is what inspired her in all her battles – those she took on and those that she faced,” Sonia Gandhi said.

A cultural programme at Delhi’s Nehru Park on Sunday evening will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations of Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary.

“It was that rigorous schooling in the Independence movement that made her so staunch in defence of India’s sovereignty, so committed to the ideals of secularism and social justice, and so determined to advance them through her policies and programmes.”

Asserting that Indira Gandhi fought for India’s dignity and independence as a sovereign nation, against the dominance of superpowers, the Congress president said Bangladesh’s creation is a monument to that stand.

“I have heard Indiraji being referred to as the Iron Lady. But iron was only one of the elements in her character; generosity and humanity were just as prominent traits. She fought, yes -- but not for personal ascendancy. She fought for her principles, against vested interests and agendas,” she said.

In the sixteen years of her rule, Sonia Gandhi said combating poverty and inequality to the critical ones of war and terrorism were among the challenges she confronted.

“She faced them all with courage, fortified by her dedication to making India strong, united and prosperous.”