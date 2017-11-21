Indore: Doctors remove 1.5 kg mop of hair from woman’s stomach

After a three-hour-long surgery, a ball of hair weighing around 1.5 kg has been removed from the stomach of a 25-year-old woman at the Government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore.

Dr RK Mathur, who led the five-member team of doctors which conducted the surgery on Monday, said the woman’s condition was stable.

The woman suffered from a mental disorder which led her to tear out and chew the hair from her head. Over a period of time the hair formed a hard lump inside the stomach, he told PTI.

Had the hair not been removed from her stomach, it would have caused a serious medical problem, Dr Mathur added.