Indrani called Peter from spot where Sheena’s body was dumped: Former driver

Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver Shyamwar Rai told a Mumbai court on Tuesday that the ex-media tycoon had called her now-estranged husband, Peter, from the spot where her daughter Sheena Bora’s body was eventually dumped.

Supporting the CBI’s claim that Peter, too, was involved in the murder of his stepdaughter, Rai alleged Indrani drove to a forested area in Pen in Raigad, 60km from Mumbai, on April 23, 2012, a day before Bora’s murder, to check the spot where the body was to be disposed of. Rai, who has confessed to his role in the murder, has turned approver.

“Indrani spoke to Peter twice, once at the spot and once before that,” he told court. She told him “good work”, a reference to the choice of spot.

Rai made the claims during his cross-examination by Peter’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde, who is questioning him on his statements to police and the CBI in the sensational murder.

The CBI, which took over the probe from police, has said Peter and Indrani were equal partners in the conspiracy to eliminate Bora as they were against her relationship with Peter’s son, Rahul.

In a statement to the CBI, Rai had said he took Indrani to Raigad to look for a place to dispose of Bora’s body and she had called Peter to say “it is a good place”.

Bora, 25, was allegedly strangulated by Indrani, with the help of her second husband, Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai on April 24, 2012. Bora was her daughter from her first marriage.

Indrani was arrested in August 2015 for allegedly murdering her daughter. A few weeks later, Peter was arrested on charges of conspiracy.

The trial has seen the couple, who together founded INX Media, level allegations against each other. Indrani has alleged Peter and several other people were behind the disappearance of Bora. Indrani has alleged that Peter, using his influence, manipulated evidence and got her framed in the case.

Peter’s lawyer has sought to discredit Rai, saying his CBI statement was aimed at countering his client’s bail plea pending before a sessions court. The CBI, citing call records, has alleged Indrani and Peter were constantly in touch though Peter was in London at the time of murder.