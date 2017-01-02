 Inebriated father hacks 6-yr-old son to death in West Bengal | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Inebriated father hacks 6-yr-old son to death in West Bengal

india Updated: Jan 02, 2017 01:23 IST
PTI
PTI
PTI, Burdwan (WB)
Highlight Story

A six-year-old boy was hacked to death by his father after the latter came home drunk and got into a fight with his wife. (REUTERS)

A six-year old boy was hacked to death, allegedly by his father, who then inflicted injuries to himself at Bhatar in Burdwan district on Sunday.

A police officer said Prahlad Majhi, a day labourer, allegedly stabbed his six-year old son Krishna Gopal Majhi to death during an altercation with his wife.

Majhi then inflicted injury on himself and was taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital by neighbours who were alerted by the screams of the child’s mother, the officer said.

Majhi was in critical condition with deep gash on neck, attending doctors informed police at the hospital.

The neighbours told police that the couple had heated altercation after Majhi came to house in intoxicated state from a picnic and got infuriated when the wife protested his conduct, the officer said.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<