Infant found abandoned, raped in Thane

An about one-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Thane, police said on Sunday.

A tempo driver, on hearing the wails of the child, spotted the infant lying abandoned in his vehicle in Mithapada area of Shelar village in Bhiwandi taluka on Saturday morning, police inspector Vilas Chowgule said.

He rushed the girl, having injuries in her private parts, to the Bhiwandi police station, Chowgule said, adding that it was suspected to be case of rape.

The police admitted the child to Bhiwandi’s IGM hospital where she is being treated and undergoing tests, he said.

The details about the baby’s parents were yet to be ascertained, he said.

The police have registered offences against the unidentified person under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that a search was on to nab the culprit.