Infiltration bid foiled in J-K’s Keran sector, four militants killed: Army

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 09:12 IST
Toufiq Rashid
Keran infiltration

An Indian army soldier stands guard near the scene of an attack on a Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Panthachowk on the outskirts of Srinagar on April 3, 2017. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

The army said on Monday morning it killed four militants and foiled an infiltration bid in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector.

The alleged infiltration bid took place late Sunday night --- after a day of violence in the Valley that left eight people dead and scores injured as angry mobs disrupted polling during a Lok Sabha bypoll in Srinagar.

The election commission pegged the turnout at 7.14%, a low not seen in the militancy torn region since the late 90s. The government has often attributed the violence to incitement by outsiders sponsored by Pakistan.

“There were more than 200 incidents of violence, mostly in Budgam district, which included stone-pelting, petrol bomb attacks, setting ablaze of a polling station, some vehicles and attempt to burn another two polling booths,” Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer Shantmanu said.

