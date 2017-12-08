Injunction on Babul Supriyo from making comments against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

The city civil court on Friday passed an interim injunction on Union minister Babul Supriyo from making any derogatory or defamatory statement against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had filed a defamation suit against BJP leader Supriyo.

City Civil Court Judge Apurba Sinha Roy restrained Supriyo from making any “derogatory comment or defamatory statement” against Banerjee, who is also the president of the Trinamool Youth Congress, till January 6, 2018 when the matter is likely to be taken up further hearing.

The court also directed that notice be served on the BJP leader to show cause within a fortnight from the receipt of the same as to why the interim injunction granted today will not be made absolute till disposal of the suit.

Banerjee had alleged in his defamation suit and prayer for injunction that the Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises had made derogatory remarks and insinuations against him at a press conference at Asansol on November 30.

The suit claimed that the allegations were made to cause “severe damage” to Banerjee’s reputation and goodwill, his counsel Sanjay Basu said.