Internal injuries in stomach, chest led to death of man beaten by cow vigilantes: Autopsy

Severe internal injuries in the stomach and chest led to death of the 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, who was thrashed by a mob over alleged cow smuggling, post-mortem findings have shown.

Chairman of the medical board constituted to conduct post-mortem, Dr Pushpendra Kumar Jain, said severe internal injuries in stomach and chest, had led to Khan’s death, adding that the deceased’s viscera sample had been taken as a final report would be submitted later.

“We have taken the viscera and a final report will be presented later,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan police continued its manhunt and announced a reward of Rs 5,000 each on the six accused named in the FIR. Police have constituted different teams for their arrest, Alwar SP Rahul Prakash said.

Three persons already arrested in connection with the case were presented before a court, which sent them to one day of police custody.

Meanwhile, under fire over Khan’s death, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said on Thursday that a case of murder has been registered against all the accused and no one guilty would be spared.

“The police had registered a case under section 308 of the IPC immediately after (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and after the person died we have changed it was changed to section 302 (which relates to murder),” Kataria said.

There has been a major outcry after the incident which was raised in the Parliament by opposition parties.

The deceased’s brother Yusuf meanwhile told a TV channel that he felt that top functionaries should condemn the incident as such happening spoil the atmosphere.

A similar incident in Dadri (in UP) had occurred before this, he said. He said that there was fear in the mind of the people when they mentioned about going to collect Khan’s body.

Meanwhile, a ruling party MLA Gyan Deo Ahuja today claimed that the 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, who died after being thrashed by cow vigilantes, passed away due to “shock” rather than the beating he had received.

“He was beaten but he died of shock. Had he died of being thrashed by the mob, then other people carrying the bovines in vehicles should have died too as they were beaten as much,” BJP MLA from Ramgarh assembly constituency Gyan Deo Ahuja said.

He, however, added that the viscera has been preserved and sent for further clarification. Ahuja added that he felt that the mob should not have beaten up Khan.

“If they were carrying bovines illegally, people should have handed over them to the police,” he said adding cow smugglers hurt religious sentiments and people are sensitive about such issues.

He claimed that there was rampant smuggling of bovine animals and that “smugglers carry weapons with them and are taking laws into their hands without having any fear of police”.