Ira Joshi appointed Doordarshan News director general, Ghanshyam Goel made DAVP DG

Press Information Bureau director general Ira Joshi was on Monday appointed as the director general of Doordarshan News following the retirement of Veena Jain, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

PIB director general Ghanshyam Goel has been made the new DG of Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), replacing Esther Kar, who was put on “compulsory wait”, a ministry order said.

Jain, who was appointed as the Doordarshan News DG in May 2015, had retired in August this year and All India Radio’s News Services Division DG Sitanshu Kar was given the additional charge of the post.

In the order issued on Monday, the ministry said Joshi has been appointed the new director general of Doordarshan News.

Doordarshan News is currently producing news content in Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit languages.