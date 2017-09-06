Is Congress’ Gurudas Kamat moving to BJP?

Will senior Congress leader and former union minister Gurudas Kamat join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

The switch by Rajhans Singh – a prominent leader from his camp and former legislator – on Monday gave rise to this speculation. Kamat has been unhappy in the party over the past couple of years and resigned twice since June 2016.

Kamat, in a press statement on Tuesday, however clarified he has no such intention. “Please do not believe in rumours and do not spread them,” he stated.

This is the second time in the past six months that Kamat has clarified that he is not quitting the party.

In April, there were rumours of Kamat’s exit after he was divested of the responsibility as in charge of Rajasthan. Weeks before the move, he had submitted his resignation, requesting the party to free him of all responsibilities.

In June 2016, he had resigned from all posts, but withdrew the resignation two weeks later.

Kamat has openly expressed his dismay over ticket distribution during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections held early this year. He criticised the leadership of party’s city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam.

Earlier, he had waged a war against party leader Kripashankar Singh, when the latter was the city Congress chief.

Sources close to Kamat said he has received feelers from the BJP, but he is yet to make up his mind.

“It is very difficult to speculate. During the BMC elections, Kamat’s performance as a senior leader was poor. While 3 corporators won from his Lok Sabha constituency (Mumbai north-west), whereas other ex-MPs, including Priya Dutt and Sanjay Nirupam, ensured victories of at least 5 to 6 corporators. Secondly, former MLAs from his constituency namely Suresh Shetty, Ashok Jadhav, Baldev Khosa are not with him anymore. Even Rajhans Singh has not been on good terms with Kamat after the BMC elections, as the former feels that Kamat failed to ensure the victory of his son Nitesh,” a party insider said, on condition of anonymity.

Kamat, in his fresh statement, criticised Singh by saying, “It is saddening to learn that people leave the party which has given them so much recognition. But it is their choice.”