Is Modi Khadi’s new Messiah or ‘systematically easing out’ Gandhi? Twitter reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a flurry of reactions after reports emerged that his photograph had replaced an iconic shot of Mahatma Gandhi with his spinning wheel, on the new Khadi Udyog merchandise.

The PM’s photograph -- which was published on the cover pages of the Khadi Village Industries Commission’s (KVIC) 2017 calendar and diary -- shows Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’, in the same classic pose as Gandhi.

The decision, however, did not sit well with the opposition, with leaders from opposition parties taking digs at the Prime Minister on Twitter.

Gandhiji would've welcomed it, also opposed his photo on notes.

Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed started Swadeshi movement and wore only khadi

Several KVIC workers too expressed dissatisfaction over the change.

“We are pained at this systematic easing out of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas, philosophy and ideals by the government,” a senior KVIC staffer had said, requesting anonymity.

KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, however, on Thursday defended the decision, saying such deviations was “not unusual”. “The entire khadi industry is based on Gandhiji’s philosophy, ideas and ideals, he is the soul of KVIC, so there is no question of ignoring him,” Saxena had said to the media on Thursday.

“(Modi) is khadi’s biggest brand ambassador, and his vision matches KVIC’s, of ‘Make In India’ by making villages self-sufficient, ‘skill development’ by generating employment among the rural masses, infuse modern technology for khadi weaving, innovations and marketing. Plus, the PM is a youth icon,” he added.

“Spirit is more important than the image,” the chairman tweeted late on Thursday.

Some Twitter users were vocally critical of the decision.

While several others tweeted in support.

