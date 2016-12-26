IS suspect Mussa visited Delhi, Srinagar for recce to kill foreigners: NIA

Suspected IS sympathiser Mohammad Mussa, who allegedly planned to attack the headquarters of Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, also carried out “reconnaissance in Delhi and Srinagar for attacking and executing foreign tourists especially, Russians, Americans and British”, the NIA has claimed in a chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet filed on Friday, he was indoctrinated by none other than Abu Sulaiman, the alleged mastermind of Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery attack.

On Sunday, HT reported on how this 25-year old terror suspect who is now lodged in Alipore Central Jail under maximum security plotted to attack foreigners who regularly visit Mother House.

NIA sleuths recovered phone chat conversations between him and IS operatives elsewhere in the world where he wrote that on the direction of Abu Sulaiman, he went to Kashmir in May-June 2015 to spend a month. There, Mussa even demonstrated with the IS flag. He used to live in a hotel near the Dal Lake.

“He hoisted the ISIS flag in Kashmir and the local media had taken his video containing ISIS flag in his hands. He said he was masked during the flag hoisting. He asked the ISIS operative to watch ‘Protesters to Wave ISIS Flag in Srinagar’ in YouTube,” read a section of the chargesheet.

In the chat Mussa also introduced himself as an IS spy. One Friday he took part in the prayers at Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta in the middle of the old city in Srinagar and demonstrated with the IS flag after the prayers, NIA sleuths found out.

The document also states that “A-1 (Mussa) mentions all the old Ansars (members of Ansar-ut-Tawheed) and members have joined ISIS and further says that ISIS has ten thousand members in India.”

Mussa’s conversation with IS operatives revealed that as a matter of strategy in India, he favoured low-intensity violence to escape detection. He preferred killing with long knives instead of using explosives. In fact, when he was arrested one such knife was found in his possession that he would have used allegedly to kill Malay Chatterjee, a businessman from Labhpur in his home district Birbhum.

According to the charge sheet, he advocated killing mercilessly, but silently.

Mussa also revealed that Abu Sulaiman had come to Labhpur and Malda in Bengal in February 2015 to discuss the atrocities being faced by the Muslims.

On July 5 this year Mussa was picked up by CID and government railway police from Visva-Bharati Fast Passenger at Burdwan railway station. He was also interrogated by Bangladeshi sleuths in August while the FBI grilled him in the second week of December for his involvement in the massacre in Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery.

In 2015-16 Mussa created Facebook accounts Muslimah Hind, Sabilillah Fi Sabilillah and Ronaldo Maradona and registered these with his mobile numbers for propagating the ideology of IS and contacting IS operatives in Syria, Bangladesh and India.

However, it appeared that Mussa was not satisfied spying for IS in India. He was trying to obtain a passport to travel to Syria to join the IS forces, but could not get one due to incomplete address, the NIA said in the charge sheet.