IS suspect shouts ‘hail Islamic State’ before attacking Kolkata jail warder

A suspected Islamic State terrorist lodged in a Kolkata jail on Sunday tried to slit the throat of the warder after hitting him with a brick, grievously injuring 45-year-old Gobinda Chandra Dey, police said.

Mohammad Masiruddin alias Musa shouted “Hail Islamic State” as he attacked Dey, a jail official said on Monday of the assault that raises questions over jail security. The 27-year-old Musa is among the most guarded prisoners in the state.

“Musa first hit Dey with a brick on his head. Then he suddenly brought out a sharp steel weapon and tried to slit his throat,” the official said. A prisoner, Mohammad Sohail alias Pintu, managed to overpower Musa and save Dey’s life, the official said.

The 45-year-old warder was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital but was shifted to a private hospital as his injuries were serious.

A resident of Birbhum in West Bengal, Musa was in December last questioned by a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team a few months after he was arrested for his alleged links to Islamic State and trying to radicalise young men.

It appeared that Musa, brought to the Alipore jail on October 31, 2016, laid his hands on a piece of metal and had sharpened it over a long time, another jail official said.

An FIR had been registered against Musa and a probe was underway, Bengal correctional services minister Ujjwal Biswas said, adding security was being beefed up in prisons across the state.

“Usually, such prisoners are kept in cells where it is easier to keep a close watch on them,” a correctional department official said, admitting to lapses in the monitoring process that allowed Musa to hide the metal strip.

A team of government railway police arrested Musa from the Burdwan train station in July 2016 after being tipped off by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The FBI team questioned him over his alleged links to an Islamic State leader based in Syria, sources said.

Musa planned attacks against the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata and foreign tourists, the NIA had told media after his questioning.