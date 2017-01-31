Islamic State posters, graffiti trigger panic in Himachal’s Sabathu cantonment

Graffiti and posters in a high security area in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district cautioning people about Islamic State triggering possible bomb blasts at several places caused panic on Tuesday, with police saying it was not taking the issue “lightly”.

The posters and graffiti appeared at five places in Sabathu Cantonment area in Solan, about 70 km from Shimla, with one of them threatening bomb blasts from Himachal Pradesh to Nepal using washing machines and television sets.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a probe after registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Read more

“Many people have been questioned in this regard but so far, no arrest has been made,” said additional superintendent of police Manmohan Singh, who rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information.

Forensic teams also visited all the five places, examined the spots and collected evidence.

“It seems to be some mischief, but we are not taking it lightly and probing thoroughly to identify the accused,” said a senior police official.

Earlier, the walls of a temple at Dharampur, 15 km from Sabathu were defaced, with inscriptions like “ISIS coming soon” in English and Arabic.

Police are trying to establish link between both the incidents.

In December last year, 23-year-old Abeed Khan from Bengaluru, with alleged IS links, was arrested by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from a church in Banjar in Kullu district. He was living with fake identity.

Read more