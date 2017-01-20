Islamic State-‘sympathisers’ held by NIA in 2016 are young, educated and well-off

They are young, educated, come from well-off families and spent a lot of time online.

Fifty-two men arrested over the last one year by the National Investigation Agency for being Islamic State sympathisers fit the profile, which may force security agencies and forces to rethink their anti-terror plans.

The NIA on Wednesday offered a glimpse into the world of the alleged IS supporters, sharing details of their education and background.

The NIA was asked by the government to investigate 12 IS-related modules. It arrested 52 men and is looking for another 35.

Of the arrested, 28 are aged between 18 and 25 and 20 are in the 25-40 age group. Only four are above 40, NIA data shows.

“The data is not all surprising, as most of the accused were radicalised on social media platform. Therefore, one needs to be active on social media and ... be aware of what is happening in IS-held area,” said former Sashashtra Seema Bal chief Arun Chaudhary, who also spent time in the Intelligence Bureau.

Islamic State has used social media platforms to get new recruits. Thirty-five men have a college or a university degree or have attended a diploma course. The rest are either matriculates or have passed Class 12. Only 20% went to madarsas or studied part-time.