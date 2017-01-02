Istanbul club attack: Families grieve deaths of Abis Rizvi, Khushi Shah

A day after external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj informed that film producer Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah had lost their lives in the Istanbul nightclub attack, the film fraternity and the families of the two expressed grief at the tragic loss.

Expressing shock over the incident, a family member of Khushi said: “The family is under total shock, Khushi had gone there for business work.”

A costume designer and fashion stylist, Jyoti Madnani Singh condoled the death of Rizvi. “He was my last film producer. It seems like the year has started on a sad note.”

Sushma Swaraj on Sunday tweeted, “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr Abis Rizvi, son of former Rajya Sabha MP, and Ms Khushi Shah from Gujarat.”

Swaraj said the government was making arrangements for Rizvi’s parents to reach Istanbul.

“I have just spoken to Mr Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah, father of MsKhushi Shah and conveyed our condolences (sic),” she tweeted.

Swaraj said she had asked Indian ambassador in Turkey Rahul Kulshreshth to receive the families at the airport and make all arrangements.

At least 35 people were killed and 40 others injured in an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday. Investigation into the attack is underway.

The attack comes three weeks after twin bombings in Istanbul killed at least 45 people, mostly police officers.