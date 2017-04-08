ITBP personnel get special water bottles, can be used to heat food, make tea

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has procured special water bottles that keep water potable and prevent it from freezing even in the icy terrains of the Sino-Indian border.

“The ITBP has procured around 25,000 such bottles and the force is introducing them in phases. The CRPF is also using these bottles as they keep water cool even in places where the temperature touches 50 degrees Celsius,” said a home ministry official.

The Union home ministry has now issued qualitative requirements (QRs) for the bottles. The rest of the central paramilitary forces will soon follow suit.

Costing around Rs 1,100 a piece, the bottles come with a cap, bowl and cup, which are food grade and neatly packed in a nylon bag with a plastic mug.

The QRs for the bottles were prepared by the Northern India Textile Research Association or NITRA, which was jointly established by the textile ministry and textile industry to conduct applied scientific research and provide support services to the textile industry.

“The paramilitary personnel can heat readymade food items provided to them in the bowl that comes with the bottle. Tea can also be made. Basically, the bottles serve more than one purpose of keeping water at room temperature,” added the official.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said the force was using plastic bottles before which had limited usability.

“But the new bottles will make life a bit more easy for our personnel in terms of providing potable water and warm food. If we get favourable report from our field formations, more such bottles will be procured. Initial response is encouraging,” said Pandey.

The ITBP guards the 3488-km-long Sino-India border from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.