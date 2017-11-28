Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad for global summit; royal dinner with Modi, meet with Sushma also on cards

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US president Donald Trump and an advisor to the White House, arrived in Hyderabad to a huge welcome by the Telangana government in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ivanka is leading a delegation of US entrepreneurs and investors to Hyderabad, which is hosting the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) being held for the first time in South India. She will address the inaugural session along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad International Convention Centre at Madhapur in the evening.

Dressed in a black dress with black and white designer jacket, Ivanka landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad along with her husband Jared Kushner and other White House officials. She was accorded a warm welcome by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, US consul general in Hyderabad Katherine B Hadda, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant and a host of senior officials of the Telangana government. Ivanka was then driven straight to her hotel.

At 3 pm, Ivanka will be taken to the summit venue for the inaugural session, but is scheduled to meet with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj one-on-one before that.

Though Ivanka was originally scheduled to stay at Hotel Westin in the Rajeja Mind Space, the venue was changed at the last minute for security reasons.

After the inaugural session, the 36-year-old will be driven to the Taj Falaknuma Palace for a royal dinner hosted by the Indian government, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, stage is set for the conduct the GES, the pre-eminent gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters from around the world. The summit will focus on the theme of ‘Women First, Prosperity for All,’ and this will be the first GES in which women are the majority, over 52.5 per cent, of the participants.

More than 10 countries are being represented by an all-female delegation, which include Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. A number of leading female voices will speak at various plenaries, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including Google’s vice president of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield, tennis champion Sania Mirza, and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob.

According to an official release, this year’s summit theme demonstrates the commitment of US and Indian governments to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive.

After the formal inauguration of the session, Ivanka will take part in a panel session on opening up opportunities for women entrepreneurs in their countries and communities. This will be attended, among others, by Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first woman defence minister after Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Ivanka will attend another session themed ‘We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training,’ which will be moderated by Telangana information technology minister KT Rama Rao and attended by several delegates including Cherie Blair, founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Chanda Kochhar, managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank Limited, and Karen Quintos, the chief customer officer for Dell EMC.