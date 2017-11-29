 GES Hyderabad live: Ivanka Trump says technology offers tremendous opportunity to women entrepreneurs | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 29, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

GES Hyderabad live: Ivanka Trump says technology offers tremendous opportunity to women entrepreneurs

Ivanka Trump is proposed to visit the historic Golkonda Fort on Wednesday afternoon along with a delegation of senior officials. Here are the live updates.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2017 09:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Ivanka Trump attends a discussion at Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.
Ivanka Trump attends a discussion at Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, attends a discussion at Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

Trump, the advisor to the US President, is proposed to visit the historic Golkonda Fort on Wednesday afternoon along with a delegation of senior officials, before returning to the USA later in the evening.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of Ivanka. The dinner was attended by more than 1,200 delegates from 150 countries.

Here are the live updates:

9.50am: One thing I’d like to throw out there is that these aren’t women’s issues, we are half the population so we need to start thinking about them as critical issues: Ivanka Trump.

9.45am: Technology offers tremendous opportunity to women and women entrepreneurs, says Trump.

more from india
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you