GES Hyderabad live: Ivanka Trump says technology offers tremendous opportunity to women entrepreneurs

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, attends a discussion at Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

Trump, the advisor to the US President, is proposed to visit the historic Golkonda Fort on Wednesday afternoon along with a delegation of senior officials, before returning to the USA later in the evening.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of Ivanka. The dinner was attended by more than 1,200 delegates from 150 countries.

Here are the live updates:

9.50am: One thing I’d like to throw out there is that these aren’t women’s issues, we are half the population so we need to start thinking about them as critical issues: Ivanka Trump.

9.45am: Technology offers tremendous opportunity to women and women entrepreneurs, says Trump.