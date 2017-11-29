Ivanka Trump to visit Golkonda Fort but skip Charminar over security concerns

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, will visit the historic Golkonda Fort along with a delegation of senior officials on Wednesday afternoon before wrapping up her two-day India visit.

The 36-year-old Trump, however, will skip a visit to the historic Charminar in the old Hyderabad city and shopping at the famed Lad Bazar (Bangle Bazar) nearby due to security reasons, official sources said.

A dinner Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposed to host on the lawn of the sprawling fort in the evening too has been cancelled as Trump changed her schedule to return to the US.

The 15th century monument built by the Qutub Shahi kings some 11 kilometres west of Hyderabad has been decked up to receive the high-profile visitor amid tight security.

The fort has been under virtual siege by the US Secret Service agents for the last two days in the wake of Ivanka’s visit.

Earlier in the day, Trump will attend a panel discussion at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on the topic: “We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training.” It is about increasing women’s participation in the workforce through access to skills training, education, and mentorship. Innovators in workforce development and training will discuss what more could be done to open doors for women in the workplace.

The session will be moderated by chief minister’s son and Telangnaa IT minister K T Rama Rao. The panelists include Cherie Blair, founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Chanda Kochhar, managing director and CEO, ICICI Bank Limited and Karen Quintos, chief customer officer, Dell EMC.

Before leaving for the Golkonda Fort, Trump will host lunch at Hotel trident for the US business delegates attending the business summit.

Trump is leading the US contingent at the summit, a brainchild of former American president Barack Obama, which was kicked off on Tuesday. This is the first time that India is hosting the summit.