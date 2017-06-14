J-K DGP claims Jaish behind Tuesday’s attacks; Pak army pounds LoC again

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed that banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was involved in the series of attacks in the Valley on Tuesday which left 13 security personnel injured.

Director general of police SP Vaid said that although other militant organisations have claimed responsibility, “it was Jaish which was behind the attacks.”

“We had inputs about attacks, we are sure it’s Jaish,” he told Hindustan Times.

Many militant outfits including Hizbul Mujahideen, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Umar Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based militant group. It was involved in Pathankot airbase attack in January 2016 and an attack in army brigade headquarters in Uri in September that year.

Militants had attacked at least five places with grenades and guns in Pulwama and Anantnag districts on Tuesday evening.

At least 13 CRPF and police personnel were wounded in the attacks. Tthe militants also took away four rifles from one of the places attacked.

Two police personnel who were guarding the house of a retired Judge in Anantnag were also injured.

DGP Vaid, however, ruled out that Amarnath Yatra was the target of the attacks.

The police chief said there would be unprecedented security for the annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, commencing from June 29.

“There will be no problem to pilgrims undertaking the yatra this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continued to target Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts in violation of the ceasefire, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

“Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and 82 mm mortars from 0500 hours to 0545 hours on Wednesday morning along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch district,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta.

The Pakistani Army also initiated indiscriminate fire by small arms, heavy automatics and recoilless rifles from 0930 hours on Wednesday along the LoC in Nowshera sector, Lt Col Mehta said and added that the Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively.

The exchanges between the two sides in Nowshera ended around at 12:30 pm.

There were three ceasefire violations on June 12.