J-K: BSF foils major intrusion bid in Hiranagar of Kathua, kills one

Close on the heels of a terror attack on the GREF Camp in Akhnoor sector on January 8 and 9, which left three labourers dead, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration bid by a group of five to six terrorists on the International Border in Hiranagar sub-sector of Kathua district on Friday night. It was also successful in shooting dead one of them.

BSF Jammu Frontier DIG, D Pareekh, told Hindustan Times that around 9pm, a group of five to six terrorists were seen via night vision devices in a low-lying area behind a mound (higher ground) near the International Border in the Hiranagar sub-sector.

“While others remained in the low-lying area, one of them, who probably could be a guide, crawled and entered our territory. The alert BSF jawans opened two rounds of fire to check the movement. Consequently, other members of the group opened fire and there was an exchange of fire between the two sides,” said the DIG.

“BSF personnel also fired at the intruder, who had entered our territory. He was hit by three to four bullets and fell. Other suspected ultras fled back to Pakistan taking advantage of the darkness and undulating ground,” he added.

BSF didn’t suffer any casualties in the encounter.

The officer informed that the entire incident happened near Tarnah Nullah, a seasonal rivulet.

In the past, it It has been seen that during winters, when heavy snowfall plugs mountain passes, ultras from Pakistan try to infiltrate via the 198 km long International Border--largely a plain area--and Hiranagar sub-sector has always remained a preferred route for them.

On Saturday morning, we retrieved the body from the site where fire exchanges took place on Friday night, said DIG Pareekh.

While no weapon was found from the spot, it appears that the slain intruder might have been a guide and was sent by his handlers to gauge our alertness, he said.

In the aftermaths of the November 29 terror attack on Nagrota cantonment last year, followed by the January 9 attack on a GREF camp along the LoC in Akhnoor sector, a high alert has been sounded along the International Border and the 744km long LoC in the state.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat has warned Pakistan of more surgical strikes if it didn’t stop proxy war in the state and intrusion bids on the borders.

Earlier, on in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday the army killed two terrorists and on Thursday recovered their bodies along with two AK 47 rifles, 14 magazines, 392 rounds, 23 grenades and propaganda material in the Poonch sector.

On Friday too, the army recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest in Surankote area of Poonch district.